Tennessee's First Cannabis Restaurant Set To Open In Nashville

Tennessee's first-ever cannabis bar and restaurant is coming this spring to Nashville.

Buds & Brews will be a first-of-its-kind restaurant for Music City, offering customers ages 21 and up a space to legally partake in hemp-derived THC through its menu options, according to the Nashville Business Journal. The concept is a new venture by Craft Cannabis, which was started in 2019 by Nashville resident Michael Solomon.

"This is the right time and location in Germantown for us to be able to offer this truly unique infused culinary experience for patrons," said Solomon, who has been learning about legal cannabis for the past decade.

Marijuana use, both medicinal and recreational, is still illegal in Tennessee; however cannabis with 0.3% THC or less is legal in Nashville thanks to the Farm Bill, passed in 2018, according to the journal. While the meals at Buds & Brews won't contain THC, they will have a selection of THC-infused condiments to complement your meal along with dosing spoons to allow for customization.

The restaurant also plans to offer dessert edibles and drinks.

Buds & Brews is set to open late April or early May at 1246 Third Avenue N. in the Germantown neighborhood. For more information, check out the Craft Cannabis website.