This Restaurant Has The Best Fries In Oklahoma

Pass the ketchup, please!

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best french fries in every state. Whether you're in the mood for crinkle cut, waffle, curly or steak fries, this list has got you covered!

In Oklahoma, the restaurant serving up the best fries is Interurban Restaurant in Norman. Here's what the health and wellness site had to say about the food joint:

"Interurban serves up Okie Fries seasoned and loaded with melted jack and cheddar cheese. Honey pepper bacon bits are sprinkled across the top to kick up the flavor. The dish is served with homemade ranch dressing."

Interurban Restaurant is located at 1150 Ed Noble Parkway in Norman.

Here's a look at the best fries in every state, according to Eat This, Not That!'s full list.