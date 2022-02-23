5 Famous People You Didn't Know Were From Oklahoma

By Dani Medina

February 23, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Oklahoma is home to more famous people than you might think!

Only In Your State has compiled a list of some of the most famous people who are from Oklahoma. Some of them might surprise you! Let's take a look.

Photo: Getty Images

Dr. Phil McGraw

TV personality, author, psychologist and host of Dr. Phil Phil McGraw is from Vinita, Oklahoma.

Photo: Getty Images

Brad Pitt

Academy Award- and Golden Globe-winning actor Brad Pitt is originally from Shawnee, Oklahoma. His dad owned a trucking company and his mom was a school counselor.

Photo: Getty Images

Chuck Norris

The invincible Chuck Norris is from Ryan, Oklahoma. Who would have known the actor and martial artist got his start in the Sooner State before moving to Kansas and then California?

Photo: Getty Images

Kristen Chenoweth

Broadway star and actress Kristen Chenoweth was adopted when she was five days old by two chemical engineers from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. She attended Oklahoma City University.

Photo: Getty Images

Reba McEntire

The "Queen of Country" Reba McEntire was born in McAlester, Oklahoma, and was raised on a ranch in Chockie, Oklahoma. She attended Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

Here's a list of more famous people you might have known were from Oklahoma:

  • Blake Griffin
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Blake Shelton
  • Garth Brooks
  • Mickey Mantle

For the full list, click here.

