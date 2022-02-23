5 Famous People You Didn't Know Were From Oklahoma
By Dani Medina
February 23, 2022
Oklahoma is home to more famous people than you might think!
Only In Your State has compiled a list of some of the most famous people who are from Oklahoma. Some of them might surprise you! Let's take a look.
Dr. Phil McGraw
TV personality, author, psychologist and host of Dr. Phil Phil McGraw is from Vinita, Oklahoma.
Brad Pitt
Academy Award- and Golden Globe-winning actor Brad Pitt is originally from Shawnee, Oklahoma. His dad owned a trucking company and his mom was a school counselor.
Chuck Norris
The invincible Chuck Norris is from Ryan, Oklahoma. Who would have known the actor and martial artist got his start in the Sooner State before moving to Kansas and then California?
Kristen Chenoweth
Broadway star and actress Kristen Chenoweth was adopted when she was five days old by two chemical engineers from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. She attended Oklahoma City University.
Reba McEntire
The "Queen of Country" Reba McEntire was born in McAlester, Oklahoma, and was raised on a ranch in Chockie, Oklahoma. She attended Southeastern Oklahoma State University.
Here's a list of more famous people you might have known were from Oklahoma:
- Blake Griffin
- Carrie Underwood
- Blake Shelton
- Garth Brooks
- Mickey Mantle
