This Restaurant Has The Best Fries In Pennsylvania
By Jason Hall
February 24, 2022
A Philadelphia restaurant is being credited as having the best fries in Pennsylvania.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best french fries in every state, which included JR's Fresh Cut Fries as the top choice for the Keystone State.
"The name says it all. JR's fries are made from fresh, never frozen potatoes and fried to perfection," Eat This, Not That's Jessica Farthing wrote. "The menu has an assortment of delicious barbecue, crab cakes, chicken pot pie, and hamburgers to accompany the famous fries. Plus, the restaurant donates a portion of every sale to local charities and the Make-a-Wish Foundation."
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best fries in every state:
- Alabama- The Southern Kitchen and Bar (Birmingham)
- Alaska- International House of Hot Dogs (Anchorage)
- Arizona- Diablo Burger (Flagstaff)
- Arkansas- Hubcap Burger Company (Little Rock)
- California- The Hat (Alhambra)
- Colorado- Will Call Bar & Restaurant (Denver)
- Connecticut- Super Duper Weenies (Fairfield)
- Delaware- Matt's Fish Camp (Bethany Beach)
- Florida- Best French Fries Food Truck (West Palm Beach)
- Georgia- Spanky's Pizza Gallery & Saloon (Savannah)
- Hawaii- Honolulu Burger Company (Honolulu)
- Idaho- Boise Fry Company (Boise)
- Illinois- Edzo's Burger Shop (Evanston)
- Indiana- Ziffles Rib Bar (Fort Wayne)
- Iowa- Saucy Focaccia (Cedar Rapids)
- Kansas- The Burger Stand at Casbah (Lawrence)
- Kentucky- The Village Anchor Pub & Roost (Anchorage)
- Louisiana- The Harbor Bar & Grill (Metairie)
- Maine- Duckfat (Portland)
- Maryland- Thrasher's French Fries (Ocean City)
- Massachusetts- The Fix Burger Bar (Worcester)
- Michigan- Hopcat (East Lansing)
- Minnesota- Tilia (Minneapolis)
- Mississippi- Belgicans Fries (Biloxi)
- Missouri- Aviary Cafe (Springfield)
- Montana- Mooyah (Billings)
- Nebraska- Bronco's (Omaha)
- Nevada- Potato Corner (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- Fritz (Keene)
- New Jersey- Hot Dog Johnny's (Buttzville)
- New Mexico- Holy Burger (Albuquerque)
- New York- 4 Charles Prime Rib (New York City)
- North Carolina- Picnic (Durham)
- North Dakota- Herd & Horns (Fargo)
- Ohio- Service Bar (Columbus)
- Oklahoma- Interurban Restaurant (Norman)
- Oregon- Nancy Jo's Burgers and Fries (Portland)
- Pennsylvania- JR's Fresh Cut Fries (Philadelphia)
- Rhode Island- Harry's Bar & Burger (Providence)
- South Carolina- Ruth's Drive-In (Hartsville)
- South Dakota- Sickie's Garage Burgers (Rapid City)
- Tennessee- Grill Shack Fries and Burgers (Nashville)
- Texas- Hyde Park Bar & Grill (Austin)
- Utah- Bruges Waffles and Frites (Salt Lake City)
- Vermont- Roxie's Fries (Castleton)
- Virginia- Green Pig Bistro (Arlington)
- Washington- Boomers Drive-In (Bellingham)
- West Virginia- Fat Patty's (Huntington)
- Wisconsin- Rustique Pizzeria (Green Bay)
- Wyoming- The Crowbar and Grill (Laramie)