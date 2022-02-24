This Restaurant Has The Best Fries In Pennsylvania

A Philadelphia restaurant is being credited as having the best fries in Pennsylvania.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best french fries in every state, which included JR's Fresh Cut Fries as the top choice for the Keystone State.

"The name says it all. JR's fries are made from fresh, never frozen potatoes and fried to perfection," Eat This, Not That's Jessica Farthing wrote. "The menu has an assortment of delicious barbecue, crab cakes, chicken pot pie, and hamburgers to accompany the famous fries. Plus, the restaurant donates a portion of every sale to local charities and the Make-a-Wish Foundation."

