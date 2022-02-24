This Restaurant Has The Best Fries In Utah

Pass the ketchup, please!

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best french fries in every state. Whether you're in the mood for crinkle cut, waffle, curly or steak fries, this list has got you covered!

In Utah, the restaurant serving up the best fries is Bruges Waffles and Frites in Salt Lake City. Here's what the health and wellness site had to say about the food joint:

"Voted the best fries in Utah since 2011, Bruges doesn't plan to relinquish their title anytime soon. The small downtown spot only seats about six tables but makes use of a rooftop area for overflow dining. They offer small frites, a Belgian style cone with one sauce choice or a large with three sauces, maybe alongside their Croque Monsieur. Whatever you eat them with, the hand-cut, made-to-order fries are exceptional."

Brugles Waffles and Frites has two Salt Lake City locations: 336 W. 300 S. downtown and 2314 Highland Drive in Sugarhouse.

