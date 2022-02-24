This Restaurant Has The Best Fries In Utah
By Dani Medina
February 24, 2022
Pass the ketchup, please!
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best french fries in every state. Whether you're in the mood for crinkle cut, waffle, curly or steak fries, this list has got you covered!
In Utah, the restaurant serving up the best fries is Bruges Waffles and Frites in Salt Lake City. Here's what the health and wellness site had to say about the food joint:
"Voted the best fries in Utah since 2011, Bruges doesn't plan to relinquish their title anytime soon. The small downtown spot only seats about six tables but makes use of a rooftop area for overflow dining. They offer small frites, a Belgian style cone with one sauce choice or a large with three sauces, maybe alongside their Croque Monsieur. Whatever you eat them with, the hand-cut, made-to-order fries are exceptional."
Brugles Waffles and Frites has two Salt Lake City locations: 336 W. 300 S. downtown and 2314 Highland Drive in Sugarhouse.
Here's a look at the best fries in every state, according to Eat This, Not That!'s full list.
- Alabama- The Southern Kitchen and Bar (Birmingham)
- Alaska- International House of Hot Dogs (Anchorage)
- Arizona- Diablo Burger (Flagstaff)
- Arkansas- Hubcap Burger Company (Little Rock)
- California- The Hat (Alhambra)
- Colorado- Will Call Bar & Restaurant (Denver)
- Connecticut- Super Duper Weenies (Fairfield)
- Delaware- Matt's Fish Camp (Bethany Beach)
- Florida- Best French Fries Food Truck (West Palm Beach)
- Georgia- Spanky's Pizza Gallery & Saloon (Savannah)
- Hawaii- Honolulu Burger Company (Honolulu)
- Idaho- Boise Fry Company (Boise)
- Illinois- Edzo's Burger Shop (Evanston)
- Indiana- Ziffles Rib Bar (Fort Wayne)
- Iowa- Saucy Focaccia (Cedar Rapids)
- Kansas- The Burger Stand at Casbah (Lawrence)
- Kentucky- The Village Anchor Pub & Roost (Anchorage)
- Louisiana- The Harbor Bar & Grill (Metairie)
- Maine- Duckfat (Portland)
- Maryland- Thrasher's French Fries (Ocean City)
- Massachusetts- The Fix Burger Bar (Worcester)
- Michigan- Hopcat (East Lansing)
- Minnesota- Tilia (Minneapolis)
- Mississippi- Belgicans Fries (Biloxi)
- Missouri- Aviary Cafe (Springfield)
- Montana- Mooyah (Billings)
- Nebraska- Bronco's (Omaha)
- Nevada- Potato Corner (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- Fritz (Keene)
- New Jersey- Hot Dog Johnny's (Buttzville)
- New Mexico- Holy Burger (Albuquerque)
- New York- 4 Charles Prime Rib (New York City)
- North Carolina- Picnic (Durham)
- North Dakota- Herd & Horns (Fargo)
- Ohio- Service Bar (Columbus)
- Oklahoma- Interurban Restaurant (Norman)
- Oregon- Nancy Jo's Burgers and Fries (Portland)
- Pennsylvania- JR's Fresh Cut Fries (Philadelphia)
- Rhode Island- Harry's Bar & Burger (Providence)
- South Carolina- Ruth's Drive-In (Hartsville)
- South Dakota- Sickie's Garage Burgers (Rapid City)
- Tennessee- Grill Shack Fries and Burgers (Nashville)
- Texas- Hyde Park Bar & Grill (Austin)
- Utah- Bruges Waffles and Frites (Salt Lake City)
- Vermont- Roxie's Fries (Castleton)
- Virginia- Green Pig Bistro (Arlington)
- Washington- Boomers Drive-In (Bellingham)
- West Virginia- Fat Patty's (Huntington)
- Wisconsin- Rustique Pizzeria (Green Bay)
- Wyoming- The Crowbar and Grill (Laramie)