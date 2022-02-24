T.I. Offers His Thoughts On Omeretta The Great's New Viral Song

If you don't know about Omeretta The Great, it's time to get familiar. The Atlanta native has been on the rise for some time but now she's gaining more traction after she dropped her new single "Sorry Not Sorry." The e-streets have been buzzing since her song, which calls out artists born in other cities who claim they're from Atlanta, dropped last week. It's even caught the attention of one of the ATL's most revered MC's.

On Wednesday, February 23, T.I. appeared to react to Omeretta's viral video in an Instagram post. The post in question, which was noticed by HotNewHipHop before it was taken down, featured a map of Atlanta and had a fairly cryptic caption that his followers believed was a negative dig at Omeretta's video.

"Respectfully.... Only fools dispute facts. #ToWhomItMayConcern," Tip wrote.

Omeretta The Great set the Internet on fire last week when she released the video for her new song "Sorry Not Sorry." Towards the end of the track, Omeretta claims people who were born in other areas like Decatur, Roswell and College Park are not really from Atlanta. Her last bars have been become a hot topic of discussion on the Internet and beyond.

"College Park is not Atlanta / Lithonia is not Atlanta / Clayco is not Atlanta / Decatur is not Atlanta / Gwinnett is not Atlanta / Roswell is not Atlanta / Forest Park is not Atlanta / Lilburn is not Atlanta," she raps.