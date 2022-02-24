Watch: Alleged Drunk Driver Crashes Head On With Wisconsin Officer

Three people, including a police officer in Wisconsin, were injured after a head-on collision with an alleged drunk driver.

A YouTube video posted by the Middleton Police Department shows a car driving on the wrong side of the road and crashing head-on into a police vehicle on February 15 at approximately 11:51 a.m. at the intersection of Century Avenue and High Road.

Inside the patrol vehicle were two police department employees, the police officer and a dispatcher. Both the police officer and the dispatcher were taken to the hospital and were released after being treated for minor injuries.

The other person hurt and transported to the hospital was the alleged drunk driver.

The impaired driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated and other traffic offenses.

According to the description in the YouTube post, "this is the fifth Middleton squad car to be damaged in the last two years after being struck by subjects who were subsequently arrested for impaired driving."

The Middleton Police Department noted on the post that they want to remind drivers to "drink responsibly and have a plan for a safe ride home. Having a plan can help prevent needless injuries, deaths, and property damage on the roads."