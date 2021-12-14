Watch: Semi Side Swipes Wisconsin State Patrol Car Pulled Over On Highway

A Wisconsin State Patrol's vehicle was sideswiped while pulled over.

According to a Facebook post by the Wisconsin State Patrol, a police vehicle caught a video of another cruiser getting hit by a semi-truck driving out of the left lane and onto the shoulder where the car was parked.

The accident happened on I-94 in Dane County.

There are two separate camera angles that show the accident. In the video, you can see the semi-truck approaching the police cruisers with their emergency lights flashing before the driver veers off to the side and hits the car.

Wisconsin State Patrol says the semi-truck driver told authorities that he did not see the cruiser because he was looking at something that had fallen in his cab.

Luckily, the trooper that was inside the patrol car at the time was not injured.

Here is the Facebook post made by the Wisconsin State Patrol:

"WATCH video from inside a trooper's cruiser as it was sideswiped on I-94 in Dane County on Monday. The semi driver said he didn't see the cruiser because he had turned to look at something that had fallen in his cab. The trooper was inside his cruiser but luckily was not hurt. Please, pay attention while driving and #MoveOverOrSlowDown so we all #ArriveAlive"