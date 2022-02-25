5 Famous People You Didn't Know Were From Texas

By Dani Medina

February 25, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Texas is home to more famous people than you might think!

Only In Your State has compiled a list of some of the most famous people who are from Texas. Some of them might surprise you! Let's take a look.

Photo: Getty Images

Vanilla Ice

"Ice Ice Baby" rapper Robert Matthew Van Winkle aka Vanilla Ice was born in South Dallas, Texas, in 1967.

Photo: Getty Images

Selena

Selena Quintanilla-Pérez was born in Lake Jackson in 1971. The "Queen of Tejano music" is regarded as one of the most influential Latin artists of all time.

Photo: Getty Images

Steve Martin

Actor Steve Martin was born in Waco in 1945. The Cheaper By The Dozen and Only Murders in the Building actor was raised in California, where he attended high school.

Photo: Getty Images

Michael Dell

Businessman Michael Dell was born in Houston in 1965. The billionaire and philanthropist is the founder, chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies.

Photo: Getty Images

Patrick Swayze

Dirty Dancing star Patrick Swayze was born in Houston in 1952. He lived in Houston until he was 20 years old in the Oak Forest neighborhood of Houston. He attended St. Rosa of Lima Catholic School, Oak Forest Elementary, Black Middle School, Waltrip High School and San Jacinto College Central.

Here's a few more famous people you might not have known were from Texas:

  • Meat Loaf
  • Sissy Spacek
  • Michael Strahan
  • Lyndon B. Johnson

For the full list of famous Texans, click here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.