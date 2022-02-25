5 Famous People You Didn't Know Were From Texas
By Dani Medina
February 25, 2022
Texas is home to more famous people than you might think!
Only In Your State has compiled a list of some of the most famous people who are from Texas. Some of them might surprise you! Let's take a look.
Vanilla Ice
"Ice Ice Baby" rapper Robert Matthew Van Winkle aka Vanilla Ice was born in South Dallas, Texas, in 1967.
Selena
Selena Quintanilla-Pérez was born in Lake Jackson in 1971. The "Queen of Tejano music" is regarded as one of the most influential Latin artists of all time.
Steve Martin
Actor Steve Martin was born in Waco in 1945. The Cheaper By The Dozen and Only Murders in the Building actor was raised in California, where he attended high school.
Michael Dell
Businessman Michael Dell was born in Houston in 1965. The billionaire and philanthropist is the founder, chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies.
Patrick Swayze
Dirty Dancing star Patrick Swayze was born in Houston in 1952. He lived in Houston until he was 20 years old in the Oak Forest neighborhood of Houston. He attended St. Rosa of Lima Catholic School, Oak Forest Elementary, Black Middle School, Waltrip High School and San Jacinto College Central.
Here's a few more famous people you might not have known were from Texas:
- Meat Loaf
- Sissy Spacek
- Michael Strahan
- Lyndon B. Johnson
For the full list of famous Texans, click here.