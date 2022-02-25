'Alien Boot' Photographed On Mars By NASA Rover

By Dave Basner

February 25, 2022

Photo: NASA/UFO Sightings Daily

It was a huge step in science when NASA successfully sent rovers to Mars to search for and investigate rocks and soil on the Red Planet, and to look for clues to if there was ever water there. While the advanced technology has been exceeding those goals, the rovers have also been taking remarkable photographs and videos of Mars' landscape, and some people are seeing things other than rocks and sand in those shots. In fact, in a recent picture, one UFO expert swears there is "an old boot" shown and that it is evidence that "NASA is hiding facts."

Scott C. Waring, who runs the site UFO Sightings Daily, claims that the "boot" and some other findings he's observed are ancient alien artifacts and evidence that there is extraterrestrial life that NASA is trying to cover up. He shared close-ups from NASA's own photos that show the "old," "military grade" "boot," as well as a statue of a person sitting, a machine, and a buried face.

Photo: NASA/UFO Sightings Daily
Photo: NASA/UFO Sightings Daily
Photo: NASA/UFO Sightings Daily
Photo: NASA/UFO Sightings Daily

This isn't Scott's first time making headlines. Recently, he spotted what he said was an alien watching the Mars rover, calling it "100% proof of intelligent life." Of course, everything pictured could also just be rocks.

