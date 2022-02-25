Amanda Bynes Files Petition To Officially End Conservatorship

Amanda Bynes is asking a judge to officially end her nearly decade long conservatorship.

On Wednesday (February 23), Bynes filed a petition at Ventura County Superior Court in California to end the conservatorship she has been under for almost nine years, Page Six reports. She reportedly requested to terminate the conservatorship of her person as well as her estate.

The 35-year-old She's the Man actress was initially placed under a temporary conservatorship in 2013 after allegedly setting fire to a driveway, and her mother, Lynn, was granted legal control of her affairs. It was previously reported that the former child star was expected to remain under the conservatorship until at least 2023, but she has been outspoken over the past few years about wanting to find another way.

"I have been boing to a treatment center that charges $5,200," she said in 2020. "There's no reason why I shouldn't go to a therapist who takes my insurance for $5,000 less a month."

Following reports that Bynes wishes to end the conservatorship, her attorney David A. Esquibias issued a statement to People on Friday (February 25).

"Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship. She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary."

A hearing is scheduled for March 22.