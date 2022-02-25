'Art Of Banksy' Exhibit Opening In Charlotte

Banksy. We may not know the identity of this famous British street artist, but his art is known throughout the world. Now, an exhibit featuring reproductions of more than 100 of his works will soon open in Charlotte.

"The Art of Banksy: Without Limits" exhibition is now open for art-lovers around Charlotte can take in the 60-90 minute show and experience more than 155 reproductions of the artist's works, from prints and photos to murals and sculptures, WSOC reports.

"As the enigmatic and elusive king of street art, Banksy has a unique power," the exhibit's website states. "He is able to express strong political statements with poetry, energy and humor with an unnerving ability to get to the heart of the subject matter. Any location that features his work becomes the place to see."

Some of Banksy's most famous works include "Girl and Balloon" and "Flower Thrower." Already popular in its own right, the former became even more famous in 2018 when right after it was sold at auction for $1.4 million, it "self-destructed" and a shredder built into the frame began to cut it into pieces. According to NPR, Sotheby's ultimately called it a moment of "instant art world history." The piece was sold at auction in 2021 for a whopping $25.4 million.

The "Art of Banksy" exhibit is at Silver Hammer Studios at the AvidXchange Music Factory at 817 Hamilton Street. To learn more about the exhibit or to purchase tickets, visit the website.