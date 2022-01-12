Popular Food Truck Opens First Charlotte Location

A popular food truck that has been serving up vegan burgers throughout the pandemic is opening up its first brick-and-mortar location in Charlotte.

While many restaurants have closed over the past two years, Romeo's Vegan Burgers has found success as a food truck offering a fully vegan menu, from the buns and burgers to cheese and fries, and even meat-eaters would enjoy, WCNC reports.

"We saw that there were things that needed to take place in the vegan community, there needed to be a comfort food, something that was quick fast food where you can just get it and go," said co-owner Tigo Faulkner.

After operating as just a food truck for a little more than a year, Romeo's Vegan Burgers is finally opening its first drive-thru location at 5518 South Boulevard.