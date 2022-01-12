Popular Food Truck Opens First Charlotte Location
By Sarah Tate
January 12, 2022
A popular food truck that has been serving up vegan burgers throughout the pandemic is opening up its first brick-and-mortar location in Charlotte.
While many restaurants have closed over the past two years, Romeo's Vegan Burgers has found success as a food truck offering a fully vegan menu, from the buns and burgers to cheese and fries, and even meat-eaters would enjoy, WCNC reports.
"We saw that there were things that needed to take place in the vegan community, there needed to be a comfort food, something that was quick fast food where you can just get it and go," said co-owner Tigo Faulkner.
After operating as just a food truck for a little more than a year, Romeo's Vegan Burgers is finally opening its first drive-thru location at 5518 South Boulevard.
The transition from operating with only a food truck to opening a stand-alone business can often cause worries about how customers will respond. Romeo's, however, seems to be handling the change very well, according to co-owner Lamont Heath.
"Since we've opened we've had lines that come out of our parking lot and up the street," said Heath.
Though they just opened their first location, they are keeping their options open for the future.
"Our plans are to keep going as far as this thing will allow us to take it," said Faulker.