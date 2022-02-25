Avril Lavigne Brings Back Pop-Punk With New Album 'Love Sux'

Avril Lavigne is back and giving us the pop-punk album we've been waiting for, as Love Sux has officially arrived via Travis Barker's DTA Records.

Love Sux is Lavigne's seventh full-length album following 2019's Head Above Water. The new project showcases twelve new songs, including the previously-released "Love It When You Hate Me" featuring blackbear, and "Bite Me," which she performed at last month's surprise appearance at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO. The album also includes guest features from Machine Gun Kelly and blink-182's Mark Hoppus.

Speaking to Ryan Seacrest of the album, Avril explained, "I feel like this is the album I’ve always wanted to make." She added, "No holding back.”

And during appearance on Mark Hoppus' radio show, Lavigne explained of Love Sux, "I feel this is my most alternative record, sonically. There was a period where it was, on my first album, it was like, 'Okay, I want to rock out. I want guitars. I want to sound like a band. I want drums.' At the time, it was bubblegum music. Super pop music was in so I had to fight for that. But then a few albums in, people were like, 'Radio just don't play songs with guitars and live drums.' I had to evolve, but things had to dial back a bit. Not that I wanted to do that, but I did. And so, with this album, I just wanted to not hold back at all and just guitars, drums, just go for it."

