Avril Lavigne Was The Best Surprise Guest At iHeartRadio ALTer EGO

Lavigne has also recently teamed up with Willow, who also performed at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO, on “Grow,” a track on Willow’s album Lately I Feel Everything. Willow gushed over their work with the pop-punk queen: “My goodness. She’s just amazing. She knows this genre like the back of her hand…”

Of course, Lavigne rocked out to her early 2000s anthems, “My Happy Ending,” from 2004’s Under My Skin, and capped off her special performance with the Let Go single released two decades ago, “Sk8er Boi.” The iconic song is still in high demand… Lavigne recently said on ALT 98.7’s She Is the Voice podcast that she aims to mark the 20th anniversary with a “Sk8er Boi”-inspired movie: “…a lot of people have been asking me to play this song on TV shows, so it keeps getting brought back up and people will always reference it to me. And so, I’m actually going to turn this song into a film and take it to the next level.”