Avril Lavigne Was The Best Surprise Guest At iHeartRadio ALTer EGO
By Kelly Fisher
January 16, 2022
Everyone went wild when the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One got the ultimate surprise appearance. Special guest Avril Lavigne took the stage to deliver her most iconic songs — and perform one from her upcoming album.
The pop-punk princess kicked off her unexpected set at The Forum, the iconic Los Angeles venue, with “Girlfriend,” one of the biggest hits from her 2007 album The Best Damn Thing. Lavigne is slated to release her seventh album on February 25. Love Sux is set to include collaborations with Machine Gun Kelly, blackbear and blink-182's Mark Hoppus, plus “Bite Me,” which Lavigne performed during ALTer EGO on Saturday night (January 15).
“I really went back to what sounds I originally was influenced by at the beginning of my career,” she previously explained about her soon-to-release project. “To the core, I'm a kid from a small town who listened to bands like blink-182 and Green Day and NOFX in high school, and I tapped into that. But I also was writing power ballads like 'I'm With You' and stuff like that [when I first started out], so this time I just wanted to have fun and rock out. It just felt like it was time to make this type of an album.
Lavigne has also recently teamed up with Willow, who also performed at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO, on “Grow,” a track on Willow’s album Lately I Feel Everything. Willow gushed over their work with the pop-punk queen: “My goodness. She’s just amazing. She knows this genre like the back of her hand…”
Of course, Lavigne rocked out to her early 2000s anthems, “My Happy Ending,” from 2004’s Under My Skin, and capped off her special performance with the Let Go single released two decades ago, “Sk8er Boi.” The iconic song is still in high demand… Lavigne recently said on ALT 98.7’s She Is the Voice podcast that she aims to mark the 20th anniversary with a “Sk8er Boi”-inspired movie: “…a lot of people have been asking me to play this song on TV shows, so it keeps getting brought back up and people will always reference it to me. And so, I’m actually going to turn this song into a film and take it to the next level.”
