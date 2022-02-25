'Bel-Air' Star Jabari Banks Reveals What Will Smith Thinks About His Role

Jabari Banks was basically born to play the lead role in the dramatic reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. After numerous signs indicated that he was the one, Banks is now reflecting on the only true co-sign he needed to feel like the real 'Will Smith.'

During his recent visit to On-Air With Ryan Seacrest on Friday, February 25, Banks spoke about his time auditioning for the role while living in his hometown of Philadelphia. He told Seacrest that he actually got the callback for the role on his birthday and that he had to move to L.A. just like his character.

"I love what I do," Banks told Seacrest. "I'm deeply inspired by Will Smith and his journey and i hope to create something legendary in the way that he has and hopefully they'll recreate my work 20 years from now."