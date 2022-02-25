Bow Wow Reveals Plans For His Final Album

By Tony M. Centeno

February 25, 2022

Bow Wow
Photo: Getty Images

Bow Wow has been teasing the end of his music career for some time, but now fans have a better understanding of what he plans to do for his final album.

During one of his Q&A's on Twitter held Friday, February 25, Bow Wow, born Shad Moss, answered a fan who had asked when he'll be collaborating with Snoop Dogg, who played a pivotal role in boosting his rap career when he was a kid. Moss provided a very insightful answer that might give fans hope that his final album could be one of his most memorable projects to date.

"Spoke to snoop last week," Moss replied. "Very soon. My plan is to put my final album on death row and close my music career out where it began. Im tryna do the d wade and come home and close it out."

Moss began his career in music after Uncle Snoop discovered him during a performance in L.A. when he was just six-years-old. Once Snoop dubbed him "Lil' Bow Wow," the young rapper went on to appear on the Death Row rapper's debut album Doggystyle and joined him in the "Gin & Juice" video. Once he met So So Def founder Jermaine Dupri in 1998, the young rapper's career took off and he became the popular artist he is today. Now it appears that Moss wants to relive the glory he experienced as a kid and put it into the final album of his career.

Bow Wow first revealed that he was considering retirement back in 2016 when he asserted that he would drop the album final album the following year. Nearly six years later, the album has yet to come out.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.