Bow Wow Reveals Plans For His Final Album
By Tony M. Centeno
February 25, 2022
Bow Wow has been teasing the end of his music career for some time, but now fans have a better understanding of what he plans to do for his final album.
During one of his Q&A's on Twitter held Friday, February 25, Bow Wow, born Shad Moss, answered a fan who had asked when he'll be collaborating with Snoop Dogg, who played a pivotal role in boosting his rap career when he was a kid. Moss provided a very insightful answer that might give fans hope that his final album could be one of his most memorable projects to date.
"Spoke to snoop last week," Moss replied. "Very soon. My plan is to put my final album on death row and close my music career out where it began. Im tryna do the d wade and come home and close it out."
Moss began his career in music after Uncle Snoop discovered him during a performance in L.A. when he was just six-years-old. Once Snoop dubbed him "Lil' Bow Wow," the young rapper went on to appear on the Death Row rapper's debut album Doggystyle and joined him in the "Gin & Juice" video. Once he met So So Def founder Jermaine Dupri in 1998, the young rapper's career took off and he became the popular artist he is today. Now it appears that Moss wants to relive the glory he experienced as a kid and put it into the final album of his career.
Bow Wow first revealed that he was considering retirement back in 2016 when he asserted that he would drop the album final album the following year. Nearly six years later, the album has yet to come out.