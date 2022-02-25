Bow Wow Reveals Plans For His Final Album

Bow Wow has been teasing the end of his music career for some time, but now fans have a better understanding of what he plans to do for his final album.

During one of his Q&A's on Twitter held Friday, February 25, Bow Wow, born Shad Moss, answered a fan who had asked when he'll be collaborating with Snoop Dogg, who played a pivotal role in boosting his rap career when he was a kid. Moss provided a very insightful answer that might give fans hope that his final album could be one of his most memorable projects to date.

"Spoke to snoop last week," Moss replied. "Very soon. My plan is to put my final album on death row and close my music career out where it began. Im tryna do the d wade and come home and close it out."