Despite previous reports of him currently owning the revered record label, Snoop Dogg is still currently in the process of finalizing the major purchase of Death Row Records from its previous owners. Once it does finally close, catalogs from two of the label's most notable artists won't be included.

According to a report Billboard published on Wednesday, February 23, Snoop's new deal, which was announced just days before his Super Bowl LVI performance, was supposed to be closing soon. Yet, in the weeks following the iconic Halftime show, the negotiations for the deal are still ongoing so MNRK Music and its parent company Blackstone still own the label. Once the deal does finally close, 2Pac and Dr. Dre's most famous recordings won't be included in the deal.

2Pac's two 1996 Death Row releases, All Eyez On Me and his posthumous The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory, technically haven't been on the label since January 1, 2022. According to numerous streaming services, Pac's major label debut is currently under Interscope Records while his posthumous album is still listed under MNRK. MNRK still hasn't confirmed whether the ownership over both album has changed nor has it stated what other albums from Death Row are still under their control.

Meanwhile, Dr. Dre's catalog may also be left off Snoop's Death Row. EOne, who acquired Death Row's catalog in 2013, is expected to return the rights to Dre's 1996 album The Chronic as soon as 2023. Without 'Pac and Dre on the label, the overall activity of Death Row's catalog would decrease by more than 50% and that's not even including the label's compilation albums.

Once the deal goes through without both artists, Snoop will remain as the label's best-selling artist with albums like his debut Doggystyle (1993), Tha Doggfather (1996) and his most recent LP, B.O.D.R. (Bacc On Death Row), which dropped right before Super Bowl LVI. The label also has albums from other artists like Lady of Rage, Kurupt, and Daz Dillinger as well as movie soundtracks like Above The Rim and Gridlock’d.