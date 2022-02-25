Company Offering More Than $6,000 For Job To Smell Dog Poop

A British plant-based pet food company is offering more than $6,000 (£5,000) as compensation for a smelly temporary job.

OMNI announced it will pay " a dedicated dog owner to sniff their dog’s poop" in order to "test the effect a plant-based diet has on their dog's digestion," as well as its stool odor and general health, as part of a two-month position.

"Given how much mixed and confusing information is out there about diets for dogs we understand there may be some pre-existing and negative misconceptions about feeding your dog a plant-based diet," the company said in the news release shared on We hope that by hiring someone to transition their dog to a vet-formulated, plant-based diet - and analyse the effects that the diet has on their pup, both inside and out - we can take another step to proving the benefits it can have on dogs’ digestive health and general health, not least through their poop!"

The company confirmed it will pay £5,000 (£2,500 each month) for the initial two-month role and cover all expenses for the dog's diet change, as well as provide support from a dog nutritionist to make sure the diet transition is handled in a safe and successful manner.

Additionally, all participant's dogs will receive "a supply of sustainable dog toys and vegan treats" to keep the canines satisfied between meals.

The company will be accepting applications until the March 31 deadline, according to the news release.