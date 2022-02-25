JAY-Z Wins $4.5 Million Following Failed Fragrance Partnership

JAY-Z not only came out victorious in his lawsuit from a former business collaborator, but he also managed to make it out of his latest legal battle with over $4 million in his pocket.

According to a report Billboard published on Thursday, February 24, Hov won $4.5 million in unpaid royalties from cologne maker Parlux after a New York appeals court ruled that the plaintiff not only was in the wrong but also owed the rapper past royalties along with interest. The decision came down just three months after Hov was initially found innocent in the case and did not have to turn over $68 million in damages. Now, it's Parlux that has to cough up some bread after the company made money from their "Gold Jay-Z" collaboration even after Hov decided to cut ties with them.

“The record is clear: Parlux sold licensed products after July 31, 2015, but failed to pay royalties on those sales,” Justice John Higgitt of the New York Appellate Division wrote regarding the case.

The recent decision wasn't solely determined based on the verdict that favored the 4:44 rapper. Previously, both side of the legal battle filed appeals during the litigation that challenged the ruling from the original judge who presided over the hearings. Those challenges were essentially rejected. However, the point about Hov being owed money from sales following July 31, 2015, which was when Parlux sold the cologne even after the Roc Nation founder pulled out of the collaboration, was still valid.

JAY-Z and Parlux's "Gold Jay-Z" cologne officially launched in 2013. Despite the rapper claiming to have fulfilled his part of the contract, Parlux named the rapper, who was born Shawn Carter, and S. Carter Enterprises in a lawsuit to the Manhattan Supreme court in 2016 alleging breach of contract. The company alleged that JAY-Z did not honor the promotional requirements of their 2012 agreement. They also alleged that the brand lost $18 million after Hov refused to attend a promotional event at Macy's and push the collaboration at pivotal opportunities like during his appearance on ABC's Good Morning America.

Hov immediately countersued and claimed he did everything he was asked even when the company experienced mishaps during the promotion of the product. Back in November, the rapper testified on his own behalf in a highly-publicized trial in New York City that went one for about three weeks. Following the final day of his testimony, JAY-Z left the courthouse without owing the company a penny.

The case hasn't completely ended yet because there may an appeal to the verdict may occur. It's still in trial court since Parlux made a request to the judge for a new trial. If the judge rules in their favor, the case could head back to appeals court.