JAY-Z, Yo Gotti To Debut New Docuseries About Mississippi's Parchman Prison

JAY-Z has stepped up to assist with a number of social issues within the past few years. Now he's teaming up with Yo Gotti and Team Roc to help shed light on a civil rights issue that continues to plague inmates at a Mississippi penitentiary.

On Thursday, February 24, the A&E Network announced its plan to release a new docu-series called Exposing Parchman. The four-part program will focus on Hov, Gotti and Team Roc, which is Roc Nation's philanthropic vertical, as they fight for reform at the Mississippi State Penitentiary a.k.a. Parchman Prison. The docu-series will detail the journey both the rappers and the inmates go through after they jointly filed a civil rights lawsuit against the prison.

"[Team Roc] launched a fight to put a stop to the literal death sentences imposed on inmates through the inhumane, violent, and torturous conditions created by Parchman prison officials," said CEO of Roc Nation Desiree Perez. "We are honored to develop this series with A&E, Good Caper and ITV to continue to make sure the atrocities and history of Parchman are top of mind on a national stage.”