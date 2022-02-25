Selena Gomez Shuts Down Rumors Of Feud With The Weeknd's New Flame

Selena Gomez is not here for rumors of a feud with her ex's new flame.

Days after Gomez's ex The Weeknd was seen celebrating his birthday in Las Vegas with a kiss from Simi Khadra, of DJ sister duo Simi & Haze, the Only Murders in the Building star took to Instagram to shut down comments that they were feuding, per People.

On Thursday (February 24), she shared photos of the pair, along with Khadra's sister Haya, striking a pose before dissolving into fits of laughter, captioning the proof of their seemingly longtime friendship with a simple "Since 2013" and a blue heart emoji.