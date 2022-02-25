Selena Gomez Shuts Down Rumors Of Feud With The Weeknd's New Flame
By Sarah Tate
February 25, 2022
Selena Gomez is not here for rumors of a feud with her ex's new flame.
Days after Gomez's ex The Weeknd was seen celebrating his birthday in Las Vegas with a kiss from Simi Khadra, of DJ sister duo Simi & Haze, the Only Murders in the Building star took to Instagram to shut down comments that they were feuding, per People.
On Thursday (February 24), she shared photos of the pair, along with Khadra's sister Haya, striking a pose before dissolving into fits of laughter, captioning the proof of their seemingly longtime friendship with a simple "Since 2013" and a blue heart emoji.
Gomez and The Weeknd dated in 2017, splitting up in October of that year, but have remained friends throughout the years. According to the outlet, Khadra and The Weeknd have been spotted together since the former was seen leaving his album release party in January. However, the two are not officially together.
While not dispelling rumors of a feud with a friend, Gomez has been busy at work filming the new season of her hit Hulu show Only Murders in the Building with co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short. She's been seen rocking stunning coats and a fashionable wardrobe while filming in New York City.