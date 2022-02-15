Selena Gomez is hard at work filming the highly anticipated sophomore season of her hit Hulu show Only Murders In The Building in New York City. While fans of the murder mystery are eager for answers to that big whodunnit cliffhanger at the end of season one, it was Gomez's wardrobe that really got people talking during the show's early days.

Gomez stars as Mabel Mora, a lonely artist living in her aunt's demolished apartment at the Arconia apartment building. Mabel's bold, bright ensembles quickly caught viewers' eyes. Some even missed major clues about the central murder mystery because they were busy admiring Mabel's signature style.

Luckily, Mabel's iconic wardrobe will be back in season two. Gomez was photographed filming scenes on the streets of Manhattan this week and her latest Mabel outfit will definitely become style inspiration for fans of the show. Gomez rocked a snowy white coat, paired with black leather gloves and a black turtleneck. When she wasn't actively filming, she rocked a pair of cozy Ugg boots to keep arm in the cold temperatures.