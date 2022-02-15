Selena Gomez Stuns In Snow White Coat While Filming 'Only Murders' Season 2
By Emily Lee
February 15, 2022
Selena Gomez is hard at work filming the highly anticipated sophomore season of her hit Hulu show Only Murders In The Building in New York City. While fans of the murder mystery are eager for answers to that big whodunnit cliffhanger at the end of season one, it was Gomez's wardrobe that really got people talking during the show's early days.
Gomez stars as Mabel Mora, a lonely artist living in her aunt's demolished apartment at the Arconia apartment building. Mabel's bold, bright ensembles quickly caught viewers' eyes. Some even missed major clues about the central murder mystery because they were busy admiring Mabel's signature style.
Luckily, Mabel's iconic wardrobe will be back in season two. Gomez was photographed filming scenes on the streets of Manhattan this week and her latest Mabel outfit will definitely become style inspiration for fans of the show. Gomez rocked a snowy white coat, paired with black leather gloves and a black turtleneck. When she wasn't actively filming, she rocked a pair of cozy Ugg boots to keep arm in the cold temperatures.
Gomez was joined by her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, as well, as they filmed a few scenes in a car together. It looks like the beloved trio's zany antics will continue in the second season.
This isn't the first time the 'Rare' singer was spotted rocking a glamorous outfit while filming for 'Only Murders in the Building.' Last month, Gomez donned three gorgeous coats during one day of filming. One was even reminiscent of Mabel's eye-catching yellow jacket from season one. This time, though, the faux-fur coat was bright green instead of yellow. You can check out Gomez's inspo-worthy wardrobe here.
Back in January, the Screen Actors Guild announced the nominees for the upcoming SAG Awards. Martin and Short both received nominations for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series. Gomez, however, did not receive the same nod in the Female Actor category, despite having equal billing and screen time as her co-stars, which fans of the show saw a snub. Though Gomez did not receive an individual nomination, Only Murders in the Building received a nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.