This Bakery Has The Best Cupcake In North Carolina

By Sarah Tate

February 25, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Whether you are celebrating a birthday or just have a sweet tooth, cupcakes are a great way to treat yourself to a little dessert.

Using Yelp reviews and ratings, Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cupcakes in each state and where you can find them. While there is no shortage of the sweet treats across North Carolina, only one bakery could take the top spot.

"From dipped to filled to sprinkled, the perfect cupcake can be hard to come by. Whether it's texture, moistness level, or cake to frosting ratio, it's easy to cross the line between sickly sweet and 'to die for' good. These 50 sweet shops across the country seem to have perfected the art of cupcake baking, and we can't wait for you to visit them."

So what is the best cupcake in all of North Carolina?

The Spicy Bacon Maple Cupcake from The Peppered Cupcake

The Peppered Cupcake in Wilmington has a long list of unique flavors, such as the spiced plum and horseradish or the mango and habanero, but the spicy bacon maple was named the best in the entire state.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about North Carolina's best cupcakes.

"While this sweet shop serves up traditional cupcakes, they also offer savory twists on the classic treat for those looking to venture out of their comfort zone. Customers can't get enough of the blueberry-strawberry jalapeño and spicy bacon maple cupcakes."

Check out the full list here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.