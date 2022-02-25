This Bakery Has The Best Cupcake In North Carolina

Whether you are celebrating a birthday or just have a sweet tooth, cupcakes are a great way to treat yourself to a little dessert.

Using Yelp reviews and ratings, Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cupcakes in each state and where you can find them. While there is no shortage of the sweet treats across North Carolina, only one bakery could take the top spot.

"From dipped to filled to sprinkled, the perfect cupcake can be hard to come by. Whether it's texture, moistness level, or cake to frosting ratio, it's easy to cross the line between sickly sweet and 'to die for' good. These 50 sweet shops across the country seem to have perfected the art of cupcake baking, and we can't wait for you to visit them."

So what is the best cupcake in all of North Carolina?

The Spicy Bacon Maple Cupcake from The Peppered Cupcake

The Peppered Cupcake in Wilmington has a long list of unique flavors, such as the spiced plum and horseradish or the mango and habanero, but the spicy bacon maple was named the best in the entire state.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about North Carolina's best cupcakes.

"While this sweet shop serves up traditional cupcakes, they also offer savory twists on the classic treat for those looking to venture out of their comfort zone. Customers can't get enough of the blueberry-strawberry jalapeño and spicy bacon maple cupcakes."

Check out the full list here.