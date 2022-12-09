This Bakery Has The Best Pastries In North Carolina

Whether you prefer your pastry sweet or savory, alongside a morning cup of coffee or as an afternoon pick-me-up, the flaky, flavorful treats are always a nice addition to any day. Yelp searched for restaurants and bakeries serving up the best pastries around the country, compiling a list of the best pastries in each state. According to the site:

"From coffee shops to patisseries, there's so many local businesses where you can find your favorite pastry. Whatever it is you're craving, we've rounded up the best spots to get pastries."

To determine the list, Yelp identified restaurants with a large concentration of of reviews mentioning "pastry" and "pastries" and ranked the choices based on several factors, including total number and ratings of the reviews. All businesses were listed as open as of October 31, 2022.

So which bakery in North Carolina has the best pastries in the state?

Boulted Bread