This Bakery Has The Best Pastries In North Carolina

By Sarah Tate

December 9, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Whether you prefer your pastry sweet or savory, alongside a morning cup of coffee or as an afternoon pick-me-up, the flaky, flavorful treats are always a nice addition to any day. Yelp searched for restaurants and bakeries serving up the best pastries around the country, compiling a list of the best pastries in each state. According to the site: 

"From coffee shops to patisseries, there's so many local businesses where you can find your favorite pastry. Whatever it is you're craving, we've rounded up the best spots to get pastries."

To determine the list, Yelp identified restaurants with a large concentration of of reviews mentioning "pastry" and "pastries" and ranked the choices based on several factors, including total number and ratings of the reviews. All businesses were listed as open as of October 31, 2022. 

So which bakery in North Carolina has the best pastries in the state?

Boulted Bread

With 4.5 out of 5 stars and over 300 reviews on Yelp, Raleigh's Boulted Bread serves the best pastries in the state. This craft bakery and stone mill has everything from loaves of bread to croissants, morning buns and jam pinwheels. One reviewer wrote that the bakery has both "outstanding baked goods" and a "great vibe."

Boulted Bread is located at 614 W South Street in Raleigh. Check out the website to learn more and to see its list of delectable pastries.

Check out Yelp's full list to see all the best pastries around the country. 

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.