This Restaurant Has The Best Fries In New Mexico

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best french fries in every state. Whether you're in the mood for crinkle cut, waffle, curly or steak fries, this list has got you covered!

In New Mexico, the restaurant serving up the best fries is Holy Burger in Albuquerque. Here's what the health and wellness site had to say about the food joint:

"Hand-cut fries from fresh potatoes make the best french fries. The regular version served at Holy Burger is delicious, just the right thickness, tender center, and crisped outside. If you want to be adventurous, try the parmesan zucchini or sweet potato fries."

Holy Burger is located at 700 Central Ave. SE in Albuquerque.

