WATCH: Crocodile Breaks Out Of Florida Zoo's Van In Shocking Escape
By Zuri Anderson
February 25, 2022
A shocking video caught the moment Florida zoo employees wrangled a crocodile after it escaped the van transporting it.
The St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park posted the footage to their Facebook page Tuesday, which shows its workers trying to capture the runaway reptile in the median of the road. The zoological park says they were relocating the creature to another facility that morning. Despite the crocodile being secured inside the van, it still managed to break free.
"This animal broke the back window of the van and made a dash down the road," according to the post. "Our crew acted quickly to recapture it, and deliver it safely to its new habitat. At no time was there any real danger as the animal’s mouth was secured."
Crocodilian Door Dash 🐊
THIS is why we have extensive training and do drills, to prepare for moments like this. 🐊 Earlier today, we were relocating crocodilians to another area of the Zoo. They were secured and placed into our Zoo Van. This animal broke the back window of the van and made a dash down the road. Our crew acted quickly to recapture it, and deliver it safely to it’s new habitat. At no time was there any real danger as the animal’s mouth was secured. And impressive “GIRL POWER”! Karsyn (Reptile Keeper) and Gen (General Curator) recaptured it, with help from Ryan and Donald from Maintenance. 🙌Thank you to Jessica Stark for this awesome video!Posted by St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park on Tuesday, February 22, 2022
You can see the employees, which included a reptile keeper, trying to pull the crocodile as it tries to escape down the road. One of them even had to lunge onto the creature when it was about to run again.
"THIS is why we have extensive training and do drills, to prepare for moments like this," the zoological park emphasized.
There are more videos of the crocodile's cousin, alligators, acting up in other parts of the country. One Louisiana man was caught on camera wrangling a gator hiding under his car. Another video shows a Florida man getting creative when trying to catch the scaly predator.