WATCH: Crocodile Breaks Out Of Florida Zoo's Van In Shocking Escape

A shocking video caught the moment Florida zoo employees wrangled a crocodile after it escaped the van transporting it.

The St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park posted the footage to their Facebook page Tuesday, which shows its workers trying to capture the runaway reptile in the median of the road. The zoological park says they were relocating the creature to another facility that morning. Despite the crocodile being secured inside the van, it still managed to break free.

"This animal broke the back window of the van and made a dash down the road," according to the post. "Our crew acted quickly to recapture it, and deliver it safely to its new habitat. At no time was there any real danger as the animal’s mouth was secured."