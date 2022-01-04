WATCH: Louisiana Man Wrangles Alligator He Finds Hiding Under His Car
By Sarah Tate
January 4, 2022
A man in Louisiana recently got some first-hand experience wrangling an alligator after he found the creature hiding underneath his car.
According to FOX 8 Live, a man in Slidell discovered the 8-foot-long gator in his driveway in the Old River Road subdivision. The man called pest control to send out a team to help remove the creature, but he assisted the crew in wrangling it himself. The encounter was even captured on video.
In the video, the man can be seen dragging the gator out from under his car and into the yard where he then jumps on its back and holds its head down. He and the two other people shown in the video then manage to wrap tape around its jaws to keep it from snapping.
The news outlet reports that no one was injured during the incident.
Check out the video, which was shared by FOX 8 Live, below.
A Slidell resident found an unexpected guest in his driveway. A gator was discovered around 11 a.m. in a Slidell resident’s driveway. >> https://bit.ly/3HtTqLhPosted by WVUE FOX 8 on Sunday, January 2, 2022
The group's feat was hailed by many commenters calling it a "great rescue" and saying that "They [are] some brave people. I wouldn't go outside." Others joked that the entire situation was a very Louisiana experience.
"Tell me [you're] from Louisiana without telling me [you're] from Louisiana," one commenter said. "Gotta love it."