WATCH: 'Terrifying' Westminster Townhome Explosion Caught On Camera

A doorbell camera caught the moment a townhome suddenly exploded in Westminster, Colorado, leaving at least three people injured on Wednesday (February 23).

Several local news stations obtained footage of the shocking video, which starts with an unassuming peace and two people walking to their vehicles at Stratus Townhomes. That's when an apartment exploded right in front of the people, catching fire within seconds.

"It was just terrifying," a tearful Jenny Eastman told 9News. She was getting ready to pick up her son from high school when the explosion happened. "The whole side of the building just blew; it was insane. All at once it was just, boom, and then no wall," she continued.

Eastman says she tried getting close to the scene to see if anyone was hurt, but backed away when she saw flames. The mother reportedly grabbed her dogs and drove off in her car, its windshield shattered by the blast.

Only three people were injured in the incident: two residents and a firefighter. Reporters say 41 people from eight townhomes were evacuated as a precaution. They returned home Thursday (February 25).

This incident comes just a day after another blast rang out from a Westminster home near 76th Avenue and Knox Court Tuesday afternoon (February 22). Police cadaver dogs found possible human remains amongst the wreckage of the house.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the two explosions, which they note are not connected.