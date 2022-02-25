Where You Can Find The Best Bar Food In Florida

When people are looking for a great bar to check out, they're not just looking for drinks. They're also looking at the food they can nibble on with their alcoholic beverages. From chips and chicken wings to burgers and quesadillas, there's no shortage of snacks and small plates to savor at a bar.

Sometimes the food can be better than full-fledged restaurants! With that said, where you can find the most delicious bar food in Florida? According to Eat This, Not That, you can head on over to...

The Gnarly Barley!

Here's what writers said about the spot:

"Barley brisket bacon sandwiches, jalapeño popper flatbread, gnarly house tacos… this is just a snippet of the long, mouthwatering list of bar food options at this buzzing Orlando mainstay. One of the most talked-about dishes, however, is the Snack Attack, a basket overflowing with warm kettle chips, melted blue cheese, and pico de gallo, and then topped with either black bean, shredded pork, chicken, or chipotle brisket."