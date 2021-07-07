This Florida Restaurant Has The Best Wings In The Whole State

There's nothing like chomping down on some saucy, tender wings.

Whether it's for parties, lunch, or just get-togethers, you can rarely go wrong with wings. That's why Esquire set out to find the best wings in each state.

"We identified places on Yelp with a large number of reviews raving about wings, and then ranked those spots using a variety of factors (including total volume and ratings)," according to the website.

So where can you find the best wings in Florida?

That honor goes to...

Tikanis!

Located at 9385 Bay Pines Blvd North in St. Petersburg, Esquire was singing the restaurant's praises over the various dishes and drinks you can enjoy.