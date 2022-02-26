An Arizona woman didn't think she'd get caught as she disguised herself in several different wigs to steal from a convenience store in north Phoenix.

Police are looking for this woman, who stole items from behind the counter at a Circle K on three different October days in 2021, according to FOX 10. The woman was caught on surveillance footage at the convenience store at 4005 E. Union Hills Dr. wearing three different wigs while stealing the same item from a liquor cabinet.

The three burglaries occurred on October 7, 8 and 10.

Silent Witness describes the woman as a female with two tattoos on her back, one tattoo on her left arm and also wearing wigs.

Anyone with information is encouraged to leave a tip by calling 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.