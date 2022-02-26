Arizona Woman Wears Different Wigs To Steal From Store Multiple Times

By Dani Medina

February 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

An Arizona woman didn't think she'd get caught as she disguised herself in several different wigs to steal from a convenience store in north Phoenix.

Police are looking for this woman, who stole items from behind the counter at a Circle K on three different October days in 2021, according to FOX 10. The woman was caught on surveillance footage at the convenience store at 4005 E. Union Hills Dr. wearing three different wigs while stealing the same item from a liquor cabinet.

The three burglaries occurred on October 7, 8 and 10.

Silent Witness describes the woman as a female with two tattoos on her back, one tattoo on her left arm and also wearing wigs.

Anyone with information is encouraged to leave a tip by calling 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.