Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In March 2022
By Dani Medina
February 26, 2022
February has came and went. And that means it's time for new Netflix titles! Netflix is bringing some old classics back and, of course, some new binge-worthy shows to a TV near you. From Bridgerton to Shrek, there's something for everyone! Here's a look at everything coming to Netflix in March 2022:
March 1
- 21 (2008)
- 21 Bridges (2019)
- A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
- A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
- Battleship (2012)
- Christine (2016)
- Coach Carter (2005)
- Clean with Passion for Now (Season 1)
- Contagion (2011)
- Dreamer (2005)
- Due Date (2010)
- Freddy vs. Jason (2003)
- Gattaca (1997)
- Just Like Heaven (2005)
- Love is Colorblind (2021)
- Misty (Season 1)
- My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)
- One Piece (Multiple Seasons)
- Public Enemies (2009)
- Redemption (2013)
- Richie Rich (1994)
- Siberia (2018)
- Shooter (2007)
- Shrek (2001)
- Shrek 2 (2004)
- Sorry to Bother You (2018)
- Starship Troopers (1997)
- Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013)
- The Gift (2015)
- The Green Mile (1999)
- The Guardians of Justice (Season 1)
- The Replacements (2000)
- The Shawshank Redemption (1994)
- Top Gun (1986)
- V for Vendetta (2005)
- Where the Wild Things Are (2009)
- Worst Roommate Ever (Season 1)
- Zoolander (2001)
March 2
- Against the Ice (2022)
- Savage Rhythm (Season 1)
- The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure (2022)
March 3
- He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Season 2)
- Midnight at Pera Palace (Season 1)
- Power Rangers: Dino Fury (Season 2)
- Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale (2022)
- The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (Season 2)
- The Weekend Away (2022)
- Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show! (2022)
March 4
- Lies and Deceit (Season 1)
- Making Fun (Season 1)
- Meskina (2021)
- Pieces of Her (Season 1)
- The Invisible Thread (2022)
March 5
- Beirut (2008)
March 7
- Good Girls (Season 4)
March 8
- An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts (Season 2)
- Autumn Girl (Season 1)
- Chip and Potato (Season 3)
- Last One Standing (Season 1)
- Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You (2022)
March 9
- Byron Baes (Season 1)
- Queer Eye: Germany (Season 1)
- The Andy Warhol Diaries (Limited Series)
- The Bombardment (2021)
- The Last Kingdom (Season 5)
March 10
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Season 7)
- Krama’s World (Season 2)
- Kotaro Lives Alone (Season 1)
- Love, Life & Everything in Between (Season 1)
March 11
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 4)
- Life After Death with Tyler Henry (Season 1)
- Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After (2022)
- The Adam Project (2022)
March 12
- Dunkirk (2017)
March 13
- London Has Fallen (2016)
March 15
- Adam by Eve: A Live in Animation (2022)
- Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous. (2022)
- Marilyn’s Eyes (2022)
- One Piece: Strong World (2009)
- Team Zenko Go (Season 1)
March 16
- A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014)
- Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives (Limited Series)
- Heist: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Park (Season 1)
- Pedal to Metal (Season 1)
March 17
- Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)
- Rescued by Ruby (2022)
- Soil (Season 1)
March 18
- Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question (Season 1)
- Animal (Season 2)
- Backpackers (2022)
- Black Crab (2022)
- Cracow Monsters (Season 1)
- Eternally Confused and Eager for Love (Season 1)
- Human Resources (Season 1)
- Is It Cake? (Season 1)
- Light the Night (Part 3)
- Standing Up (Season 1)
- Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup (2021)
- Top Boy (Season 2 or Season 4)
- Windfall (2022)
- Without Saying Goodbye (2022)
- Young, Famous and African (Season 1)
March 21
- Call the Midwife (Season 10)
- In Good Hands (2022)
March 22
- Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days (2022)
- The Principles of Pleasure (Season 1)
March 24
- Love Like the Falling Petals (2022)
March 25
- Bridgerton (Season 2)
- Transformers: BotBots (2022)
March 26
- Blade Runner 2049 (2017)
- King of Thieves (2018)
March 28
- The Imitation Game (2014)
- Thermae Romae Novae (Season 1)
March 29
- Johnny Hallyday: Beyond Rock (Season 1)
- Mike Epps: Indiana Mike (2022)
March 30
- All Hail (2022)
- Trust No One: The Hunt For The Crypto King (2022)
March 31
- Casual (Seasons 1-4)
- Air Bud: Super Pup Z (2022)