Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In March 2022
By Dani Medina
February 26, 2022
As a new month rolls in, it's time for Netflix to remove some titles from its database. Some fan favorites are unfortunately leaving Netflix — so make sure you watch it now while you can! Here's a look at what titles are leaving Netflix in March 2022:
March 1
- 2,215 (2018)
- 21 Jump Street (2012)
- 21 Thunder (Season 1)
- Akame ga Kill! (Season 1)
- American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace (Limited Series)
- American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson (Limited Series)
- American Horror Story (Seasons 1-9)
- Arctic Heart (2016)
- Battle Drone (2018)
- Beyblade Burst Evolution (2017)
- Black or White (2014)
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
- BNK48: Girls Don’t Cry (2018)
- Bo on the Go! (2007)
- Border Security: America’s Front Line (Season 2)
- Chocolat (2000)
- Dances with Wolves (1990)
- Disney Channel’s Radio Rebel (2012)
- Disney Nature’s Ghost of the Mountains (2017)
- Disney Nature’s Growing Up Wild (2016)
- Expedition Chine (2017)
- Fool’s Gold (2008)
- Guru Aur Bhole (2018)
- Here Comes the Boom (2012)
- I Am Legend (2007)
- Into the Grizzly Maze (2015)
- Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)
- Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV (2016)
- Kuch Bheege Alfaaz (2018)
- Labyrinth (1986)
- Law Abiding Citizen (2009)
- Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992 (2017)
- Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures (2016)
- Love is in the Air (2010)
- Mars Attacks! (1996)
- Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Seasons 1-7)
- Marvel’s Daredevil (Seasons 1-3)
- Marvel’s Iron Fist (Seasons 1-2)
- Marvel’s Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell (2016)
- Marvel’s Jessica Jones (Seasons 1-3)
- Marvels Luke Cage (Seasons 1-2)
- Marvel’s The Defenders (Limited Series)
- Marvel’s The Punisher (Seasons 1-2)
- Nila (2016)
- Observe and Report (2009)
- Pants on Fire (2014)
- Pop, Lock ‘n Roll (2017)
- Pose (Seasons 1-2)
- Rain Man (1988)
- Sab Jholmaal Hai (2017)
- Sabrina (1995)
- Sex Drive (2008)
- Something Borrowed (2011)
- Soul Surfer (2011)
- Soundtrack (Season 1)
- Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars (2017)
- Step Brothers (2008)
- Sylvanian Families: Everyone’s Big Dream Flying in the Sky (2019)
- Sylvanian Families Mini Episodes Clover (2020)
- Takers (2010)
- The BFG (2016)
- The Darkest Hour (2011)
- The Interview (2014)
- Tiger (2016)
- Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)
- Transformers Prime (Season 1)
- Transformers Rescue Bots Academy (Season 1)
- Transformers: Rescue Bots (Season 1)
- Transformers: Robots in Disguise (Season 1)
- Total Recall (1990)
- Your Lie in April (2014)
- Voice (Season 1)
- We Were Soldiers (2002)
- Wyatt Earp (1994)
March 2
March 4
- Aurora (2010)
- Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything (2019)
- Parker (2013)
- Safe Haven (2013)
- The Death of Mr. Lazarescu (2005)
- W.E. (2011)
March 6
- The Secret (2006)
March 7
- Couples Counseling (2016)
- Kahaani (2012)
March 11
- Eugenie Nights (2018)
- This Evening (2017)
March 15
- Imago (2018)
- In This Corner of the World (2016)
- Late Life: The Chien-Ming Wang Story (2018)
- Notes on Blindness (2016)
- PBS’s Ken Burns Presents: College Behind Bars: A Film by Lynn Novick and Produced by Sarah Botstein (Limited Series)
- Raising Victor Vargas (2002)
- Steal a Pencil for Me (2006)
March 16
- 5 Flights Up (2014)
- Howards End (1992)
March 18
- 3022 (2019)
- Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened (2016)
- The Fluffy Movie (2014)
March 20
- Alexis Viera: A Story of Surviving (2019)
March 22
- Oversize Cops (2017)
- Philomena (2013)
March 23
- The C Word (2016)
March 28
- Lawless (2012)
March 29
- Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)
March 31
- Doctor Foster (Seasons 1-2)
- Mercy Black (2019)