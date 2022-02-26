Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In March 2022

By Dani Medina

February 26, 2022

As a new month rolls in, it's time for Netflix to remove some titles from its database. Some fan favorites are unfortunately leaving Netflix — so make sure you watch it now while you can! Here's a look at what titles are leaving Netflix in March 2022:

March 1

  • 2,215 (2018)
  • 21 Jump Street (2012)
  • 21 Thunder (Season 1)
  • Akame ga Kill! (Season 1)
  • American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace (Limited Series)
  • American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson (Limited Series)
  • American Horror Story (Seasons 1-9)
  • Arctic Heart (2016)
  • Battle Drone (2018)
  • Beyblade Burst Evolution (2017)
  • Black or White (2014)
  • Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
  • BNK48: Girls Don’t Cry (2018)
  • Bo on the Go! (2007)
  • Border Security: America’s Front Line (Season 2)
  • Chocolat (2000)
  • Dances with Wolves (1990)
  • Disney Channel’s Radio Rebel (2012)
  • Disney Nature’s Ghost of the Mountains (2017)
  • Disney Nature’s Growing Up Wild (2016)
  • Expedition Chine (2017)
  • Fool’s Gold (2008)
  • Guru Aur Bhole (2018)
  • Here Comes the Boom (2012)
  • I Am Legend (2007)
  • Into the Grizzly Maze (2015)
  • Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)
  • Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV (2016)
  • Kuch Bheege Alfaaz (2018)
  • Labyrinth (1986)
  • Law Abiding Citizen (2009)
  • Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992 (2017)
  • Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures (2016)
  • Love is in the Air (2010)
  • Mars Attacks! (1996)
  • Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Seasons 1-7)
  • Marvel’s Daredevil (Seasons 1-3)
  • Marvel’s Iron Fist (Seasons 1-2)
  • Marvel’s Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell (2016)
  • Marvel’s Jessica Jones (Seasons 1-3)
  • Marvels Luke Cage (Seasons 1-2)
  • Marvel’s The Defenders (Limited Series)
  • Marvel’s The Punisher (Seasons 1-2)
  • Nila (2016)
  • Observe and Report (2009)
  • Pants on Fire (2014)
  • Pop, Lock ‘n Roll (2017)
  • Pose (Seasons 1-2)
  • Rain Man (1988)
  • Sab Jholmaal Hai (2017)
  • Sabrina (1995)
  • Sex Drive (2008)
  • Something Borrowed (2011)
  • Soul Surfer (2011)
  • Soundtrack (Season 1)
  • Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars (2017)
  • Step Brothers (2008)
  • Sylvanian Families: Everyone’s Big Dream Flying in the Sky (2019)
  • Sylvanian Families Mini Episodes Clover (2020)
  • Takers (2010)
  • The BFG (2016)
  • The Darkest Hour (2011)
  • The Interview (2014)
  • Tiger (2016)
  • Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)
  • Transformers Prime (Season 1)
  • Transformers Rescue Bots Academy (Season 1)
  • Transformers: Rescue Bots (Season 1)
  • Transformers: Robots in Disguise (Season 1)
  • Total Recall (1990)
  • Your Lie in April (2014)
  • Voice (Season 1)
  • We Were Soldiers (2002)
  • Wyatt Earp (1994)
  • Your Lie in April (Season 1)

March 2

  • Black or White (2014)
  • Love is in the Air (2010)

March 4

  • Aurora (2010)
  • Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything (2019)
  • Parker (2013)
  • Safe Haven (2013)
  • The Death of Mr. Lazarescu (2005)
  • W.E. (2011)

March 6

  • The Secret (2006)

March 7

  • Couples Counseling (2016)
  • Kahaani (2012)

March 11

  • Eugenie Nights (2018)
  • This Evening (2017)

March 15

  • Imago (2018)
  • In This Corner of the World (2016)
  • Late Life: The Chien-Ming Wang Story (2018)
  • Notes on Blindness (2016)
  • PBS’s Ken Burns Presents: College Behind Bars: A Film by Lynn Novick and Produced by Sarah Botstein (Limited Series)
  • Raising Victor Vargas (2002)
  • Steal a Pencil for Me (2006)

March 16

  • 5 Flights Up (2014)
  • Howards End (1992)

March 18

  • 3022 (2019)
  • Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened (2016)
  • The Fluffy Movie (2014)

March 20

  • Alexis Viera: A Story of Surviving (2019)

March 22

  • Oversize Cops (2017)
  • Philomena (2013)

March 23

  • The C Word (2016)

March 28

  • Lawless (2012)

March 29

  • Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)

March 31

  • Doctor Foster (Seasons 1-2)
  • Mercy Black (2019)

