Rick Ross Makes Room For His Animals In Impressive DIY Video
By Regina Park
February 26, 2022
Rick Ross proved yard work isn't out of his wheelhouse in an impressive do-it-yourself video.
The Teflon Don showed off his landscaping skills on social media Saturday (February 26) after explaining that he has to "make room for his animals." But he ran into an expensive problem after being quoted a rate of $1,000 per tree to remove the towering things from his sprawling Atlanta estate.
"You must have forgot who the f–– I am," the "Outlawz" rapper said in the clips. "I'm hands on, I cut down my own mother f––g trees," he added. "You can't charge the Boss a thousand dollars a tree to cut it down," he went on, explaining that he'd rather do the job himself.
"Y'all ready to cut these trees down?" he asks, adjusting his cowboy hat in the process.
Rick Ross really having the damn time of his life lmaooo I love it. pic.twitter.com/R1bks4V1Ed— Erised Karate Skool (@KarateSkool) February 26, 2022
The video cuts to the rapper staying true to his word, chainsaw in hands tearing away at a massive tree in his yard. Rick zig zags the chainsaw across the bottom of the tree before it eventually falls in a loud thud to the ground.
Rick celebrates the tree's collapse by revving the chain saw and running toward the camera.
