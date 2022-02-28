Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox Introduce New Family Member: See The Pics

MGK and Fox got engaged last month. They both shared sweet Instagram posts to announce the news.

“'yes, in this life and every life' 💍 beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me," MGK wrote on Instagram alongside a video showing off the gorgeous half diamond half emerald ring. "i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022 ✨"

Fox shared a video of the full proposal, where she revealed they drank each other's blood after her beau popped the question (no big deal). "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic," she captioned her post. "We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."

"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him," she continued. "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other’s blood 1.11.22 ✨"