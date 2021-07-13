Megan Fox 'Went To Hell' During Trippy Jungle Trek With MGK

Megan Fox said she went to "hell" after smoking ayahuasca on a recent trip to Costa Rica with Machine Gun Kelly.

Fox recounted the experience during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday night (July 12), explaining that the pair flew to the Central American country to drink the psychoactive tea in "a proper setting, with indigenous people." Per Page Six, the tea can cause auditory and visual hallucinations and is said to be helpful in treating conditions like anxiety and trauma.

The trip started off with a shock as the Jennifer's Body star thought the location they went to, known for catering to celebrities, would be a bit more glamorous; however, that's not what they experienced.

"So I was thinking it was like glamping, like it was gonna be some kind of five-star experience," she said. Instead, she found herself in the middle of the jungle, unable to shower and having to walk far distances to get water. "There was nothing glamorous about it, and it's all a part of making you vulnerable, so you sort of surrender to the experience."