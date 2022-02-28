Middle Tennessee Teen Charged For Attacking Fellow Student At School

A 16-year-old Middle Tennessee student is facing charges for reportedly attacking a fellow student on campus last week.

The teen allegedly assaulted a 15-year-old student at Stewarts Creek High School in Rutherford County on Friday (February 25), FOX 17 reports. The victim was taken to StoneCrest Medical Center before being transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for further treatment. The extent of the student's injuries as well as their current condition is unknown.

According to School Resource Officer Shane Vaughn, school officials were quick to respond to the incident.

"It happened outside the nurse's office and the nurse was right there," said Vaughn.

The 16 year old was charged with aggravated assault and booked into Juvenile Detention Center.

In addition to the charges placed against the 16 year old, the teen, who was a sophomore, has also been expelled from the school in accordance to the district's zero tolerance policy. The student's expulsion was confirmed by Rutherford County Schools Safe Schools Director Patty Oeser.

"We are committed to the safety of our schools and students, and we are grateful for the quick actions [of] our school personnel and the school resource officers," said Oeser. "We have been in contact with the family of the victim throughout the weekend."

No other information regarding the incident has been released. The school district will not release any additional information, such as the identities of both students involved, as they are both minors.