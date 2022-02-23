14-Year-Old Nashville Student Arrested For Bomb Threat Against School

A 14-year-old student is facing charges after reportedly making a bomb threat against a Nashville school earlier this week.

The teen was arrested on Tuesday (February 22) and is accused of posting a bomb threat against Croft Middle School on Instagram, WKRN reports.

The teen, who at the time of the incident was a student at the school, was identified as the alleged source of the threat through a joint investigation between school personnel and detectives with Metro Nashville Police's Specialized Investigations. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the teen admitted to posting the threat online in order to get out of school early.

The teen, who is a minor and whose name has not been released, was removed from his classroom and taken into custody where he will now be charged in Juvenile court with threatening mass violence in a school.

As of Wednesday (February 23), it is unclear if the teen is still enrolled at the school or if he will face additional consequences from the school district.

The bomb threat against Croft Middle came just one day after another Nashville school, Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet School, was briefly evacuated after receiving a threat online, per WKRN. After an investigation determined there was no threat, students and staff returned to the school to resume class.