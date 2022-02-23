14-Year-Old Nashville Student Arrested For Bomb Threat Against School

By Sarah Tate

February 23, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A 14-year-old student is facing charges after reportedly making a bomb threat against a Nashville school earlier this week.

The teen was arrested on Tuesday (February 22) and is accused of posting a bomb threat against Croft Middle School on Instagram, WKRN reports.

The teen, who at the time of the incident was a student at the school, was identified as the alleged source of the threat through a joint investigation between school personnel and detectives with Metro Nashville Police's Specialized Investigations. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the teen admitted to posting the threat online in order to get out of school early.

The teen, who is a minor and whose name has not been released, was removed from his classroom and taken into custody where he will now be charged in Juvenile court with threatening mass violence in a school.

As of Wednesday (February 23), it is unclear if the teen is still enrolled at the school or if he will face additional consequences from the school district.

The bomb threat against Croft Middle came just one day after another Nashville school, Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet School, was briefly evacuated after receiving a threat online, per WKRN. After an investigation determined there was no threat, students and staff returned to the school to resume class.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.