Middle Tennessee To Host World's Largest Paper Airplane Competition

The world's largest paper airplane competition is flying into the midstate this week for its "qualiflyer" event at Middle Tennessee State University, FOX 17 reports.

The annaul Red Bull Paper Wings challenge is returning to Murfreesboro on Thursday (March 3) to host a qualifying event in the Donald McDonald Hangar at MTSU's Flight Operation Center. The competition hopes to find the winners whose paper planes fly the farthest and those that have the most airtime.

According to the news outlet, students at MTSU could sign up to participate in the event, which would see them use a plain sheet of A4 paper to construct a plane that flies through the air. The event at MTSU is one of many regional "qualiflyers" around the country.

In addition to the qualifying event, an aerobatics competition will be open for students to show off their creations on TikTok using the #redbullpaperwings and #USA hashtags as well as tagging Red Bull in their entries.

According to MTSU News, the winners of the two categories will advance to the regional championship at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama on April 16. The winners of that competition move on to the international championship in May, where they will represent the U.S. in Salzburg, Austria.