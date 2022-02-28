North Carolina School Bus Crashes, Sending 12 To The Hospital

By Sarah Tate

February 28, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A school bus carrying students in North Carolina crashed Monday (February 28) afternoon, sending 12 people to the hospital for treatment. According to the state highway patrol, all injuries were considered minor and non life threatening.

The Johnston County bus crashed and overturned around 2:30 p.m. on Polenta Road while carrying students from Cleveland High School, ABC 11 reports. The site of the crash is not far from the school. Twelve people, including the bus driver, were taken to a hospital to be evaluated for their injuries and receive treatment, a spokesperson for Johnston County schools confirmed to WRAL. The extent of the injuries are unknown, but officials say injures are minor.

Fourteen additional students were on board but were not injured during the crash. They were taken back to Cleveland High School to meet up with their parents.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, the cause of the crash had not been determined; however, WRAL noted that the weather at the time of the incident was clear and the bus was traveling a straight path with a narrow shoulder. No other information has been released as of this time.

The crash remains under investigation, which is being led by the highway patrol.

