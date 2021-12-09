New Video Shows Moment Tennessee School Bus Flipped Over With Driver Inside
By Sarah Tate
December 9, 2021
A Tennessee school bus driver who was trapped inside a bus during a storm in Middle Tennessee earlier this week is thankful he is alive.
On Monday (December 6), heavy winds, which later turned out to be an EF-0 tornado, swept through Trousdale County, flipping a school bus over with the driver still on board. New video, shared to FOX 17, shows the moment the bus was flipped onto its side with Don Robinson inside. Check out the video here.
In the video, which is just over six minutes long, Robinson can be seen getting the bus ready as winds start to pick up and lighting flashes outside the windows. Eventually the gusts become too strong and he is tossed from side to side before the winds pick up even more and knock the bus over.
Here’s a look at that heartbreaking photo of the trousdale County School Bus that flipped over by heavy winds with the driver still inside.. the driver is expected to be ok 🙏 #STORM12ALERT #TNWX pic.twitter.com/EKB9IqWjaA— Ray of sunshine! (@LarontaBarbee) December 6, 2021
"It just all of a sudden, the rain come real hard and then the wind, then the bus started shaking right then, and I just thought well you know it's just shaking a little bit," he said. "It went on a rolled over and I said, well I can [ride out the storm]."
He compared the scary moment to a carnival ride, saying, "It's like riding one of these rides at a fair, you know it slings you out and you just ride it."
Robinson said a couple of his horses died during the storm and he has a lot of damage around his property but he's thankful he's alive and that no children were on board at the time.
"It's just part of life I guess," he said. "I just thank the good Lord I'm still here."