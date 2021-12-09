New Video Shows Moment Tennessee School Bus Flipped Over With Driver Inside

A Tennessee school bus driver who was trapped inside a bus during a storm in Middle Tennessee earlier this week is thankful he is alive.

On Monday (December 6), heavy winds, which later turned out to be an EF-0 tornado, swept through Trousdale County, flipping a school bus over with the driver still on board. New video, shared to FOX 17, shows the moment the bus was flipped onto its side with Don Robinson inside. Check out the video here.

In the video, which is just over six minutes long, Robinson can be seen getting the bus ready as winds start to pick up and lighting flashes outside the windows. Eventually the gusts become too strong and he is tossed from side to side before the winds pick up even more and knock the bus over.