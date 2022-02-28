Ohio Police Find Stolen Baseball Cards Worth Thousands During Traffic Stop

Ohio deputies pulled over a driver who was arrested on felony warrants. While searching the vehicle, they also discovered narcotics, stolen baseball cards and odd other items.

According to a Facebook post by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, deputies pulled over a driver on Evergreen Terrace and arrested the suspect on felony warrants.

During a search of the vehicle, they found "thousands of dollars worth of stolen baseball cards." Deputies believe the stolen merchandise is connected to a recent burglary at a central Ohio card shop.

Along with the baseball cards, deputies found narcotics, including fentanyl, criminal tools, and a mask. Authorities are now investigating to see if the items found in the vehicle were used during recent thefts of catalytic converters.

