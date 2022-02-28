WATCH: Floor Collapses At Aurora House Party With Hundreds Of Teenagers

Three teenagers were hurt after the floor collapsed at a house party in Aurora, Colorado over the weekend, where 100 to 150 juveniles were reportedly in attendance, according to CBS4.

The shocking moment was also caught on camera in a video posted to Snapchat late Saturday evening (February 26). Footage shows dozens of teens dancing on the floor before it completely fell out under them, dropping into the basement of the home on East Princeton Place in Arapahoe County.

South Metro Fire Rescue responded to the scene, saying that hundreds of people may have been at the scene at the time of the collapse.

“We saw a lot of people out in the street. Some of them were pretty panicked, so the crew changed into rescue mode,” Eric Hurst, the agency's public information officer, says.

One of the teens who got hurt was in a severe condition, while most people were able to escape by climbing a standing staircase, South Metro Fire says.

“It was possible for people to evacuate that way, it was also possible for people to evacuate out of egress windows in the basement,” Hurst says.

No word on what caused the collapse, but a natural gas line did rupture during the event so the home was evacuated. Firefighters say the people who live there weren't allowed back in the residence for at least that night. The Red Cross is helping those who were displaced, South Metro Fire added.