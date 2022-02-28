YUNGBLUD Cancels Russia Shows: Read His Emotional Statement

YUNGBLUD has canceled a pair of Russian shows in light of the country's invasion of Ukraine. He was supposed to play Moscow and Saint Petersburg at the end of May as part of his Life on Mars tour. The UK rocker broke the news in an emotional statement via Instagram Stories.

"I’m heartbroken to announce I will be cancelling my Russian shows scheduled this summer," he wrote. "Heartbroken because I know the vicious and brutal acts of the Russian regime in Ukraine over the past week do not reflect the attitudes and ideal of the beautiful people who I have met in Russia in the past!"

"To the people of Ukraine, a country I’ve spent time in and have dear friends in. My heart is with you - you’ve already shown such strength and determination, resisting this needless invasion," he continued. "Everyone deserves to be the creator of their own destiny, rather than having it forced upon them by acts war and aggression. Ukraine, I promise I’ll come back as soon as I can! My heart is with you, always."

YUNGBLUD's decision comes a day after Green Day announced they would no longer be playing in Russia this Spring.

“With heavy hearts, in light of current events we feel it is necessary to cancel our upcoming show in Moscow at Spartak Stadium,” the band wrote. “We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it’s so much bigger than that,” Green Day continued. “But we also know that rock and roll is forever and we feel confident there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future. Refunds available at the point of purchase. Stay safe.”