Arizona Is Home To One Of The '34 Best Italian Restaurants In America'

Pasta is one of those go-to meals that always satisfies. The magical combination of carbs, sauce, and toppings is truly a thing of beauty. Not all Italian food is created equal, though.

Thrillist compiled a list of America's 34 best Italian restaurants. The website states that they "assembled a glorious cross-section of regional styles, innovative fusions of style, and wood-fired glory."

One Arizona restaurant made the list: Tratto in Phoenix. What sets this Italian restaurant above the rest? Thrilist explains:

"When traveling to Phoenix, there can be a counterintuitive pang to actively try and go to places where superstar James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Bianco isn’t involved, as a way of diverging from the norm and exercising some sort of independent thought. This would be a mistake. Bianco is an interstellar talent on his own, but he’s also an underrated manager and nurturer of others, and Trattom his ambitious and sincere Italian restaurant, has served as a launching pad for chefs like Tony Andiario and now Cassie Shortino. The food here, especially the pasta dishes, sit on an island by themselves in Phoenix. Don’t miss the rigatoni and cacio e pepe special. It is a destination restaurant, just randomly in the destination of a Town and Country upscale suburban strip mall in Arizona."

Click here to check out the full list of America's 34 best Italian restaurants.