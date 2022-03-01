Here Are The Highest-Rated Fine Dining Restaurants In Indianapolis
By Ginny Reese
March 1, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Fine dining may not be an every day thing, but it's good to feel fancy and special even for a little bit. Whether you're on a staycation or a fancy date night, expensive restaurants are fun every now and then.
Stacker revealed the highest-rated fine dining restaurants across the city. The website used data from TipAdvisor to compile the list.
According to Stacker, here are the top 10 highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Indianapolis:
1. Vida
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (233 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 601 E New York St Corner of New York and Park, Indianapolis, IN 46202
- Read more on Tripadvisor
2. The Capital Grille
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (865 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 40 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204
- Read more on Tripadvisor
3. Ruth's Chris Steak House
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (510 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 45 S Illinois St Circle Centre Mall, Indianapolis, IN 46204
- Read more on Tripadvisor
4. Harry and Izzy's
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,889 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 153 S Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46225-1079
- Read more on Tripadvisor
5. Tony's of Indianapolis
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (106 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 110 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3431
- Read more on Tripadvisor
6. St. Elmo Steak House
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,615 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 127 S Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46225-1079
- Read more on Tripadvisor
7. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,066 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 117 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3600
- Read more on Tripadvisor
8. Mesh
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (469 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 725 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204-1608
- Read more on Tripadvisor
9. The Oceanaire Seafood Room
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (596 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 30 S Meridian St Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3564
- Read more on Tripadvisor
10. Harry & Izzy's Northside
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (226 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4050 E 82nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46250-1620
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Click here to check out the full list.