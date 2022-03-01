Kanye West And Chaney Jones Make Relationship Instagram Official

By Yashira C.

March 1, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Chaney Jones shared a selfie of her and Kanye West together on her Instagram story on Monday (Feb 28), confirming rumors that they are together.

Jones, who bears a striking resemblance to Kim Kardashian, is seen smiling while standing in front of the rapper who has a serious face on.

An insider told TMZ that both Kanye and Chaney are 'just having fun and their romance is not anything official, noting that the rapper was undeniably drawn to Jones because of her similarities to Kim.

The pair were first seen together following Ye's breakup with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox. They were spotted leaving the listening party for his new album, Donda 2 in Malibu, and they were also seen out on a shopping spree stopping by a Balenciaga store before picking up lunch.

See the photo below.

Kim filed for divorce in February 2021 after seven years of marriage, stating in court records that she no longer wants to be married and wishes to stay legally single until things are finalized.

The couple has four children together: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Curious about Chaney Jones? Jones is a popular model, social media personality, and influencer. The 24-year-old is also the Chief Operating Officer of First State Behavioural Health, a company that provides "counseling given by certified behavioral experts".

Jones' biography on her company's website claims that she is now pursuing a master's degree in counseling at Wilmington University.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.