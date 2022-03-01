Kanye West And Chaney Jones Make Relationship Instagram Official

Chaney Jones shared a selfie of her and Kanye West together on her Instagram story on Monday (Feb 28), confirming rumors that they are together.

Jones, who bears a striking resemblance to Kim Kardashian, is seen smiling while standing in front of the rapper who has a serious face on.

An insider told TMZ that both Kanye and Chaney are 'just having fun and their romance is not anything official, noting that the rapper was undeniably drawn to Jones because of her similarities to Kim.

The pair were first seen together following Ye's breakup with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox. They were spotted leaving the listening party for his new album, Donda 2 in Malibu, and they were also seen out on a shopping spree stopping by a Balenciaga store before picking up lunch.

See the photo below.