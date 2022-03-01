Kanye West And Chaney Jones Make Relationship Instagram Official
By Yashira C.
March 1, 2022
Chaney Jones shared a selfie of her and Kanye West together on her Instagram story on Monday (Feb 28), confirming rumors that they are together.
Jones, who bears a striking resemblance to Kim Kardashian, is seen smiling while standing in front of the rapper who has a serious face on.
An insider told TMZ that both Kanye and Chaney are 'just having fun and their romance is not anything official, noting that the rapper was undeniably drawn to Jones because of her similarities to Kim.
The pair were first seen together following Ye's breakup with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox. They were spotted leaving the listening party for his new album, Donda 2 in Malibu, and they were also seen out on a shopping spree stopping by a Balenciaga store before picking up lunch.
See the photo below.
Chaney Jones just shared this selfie with Ye 🖤 pic.twitter.com/8EdyBi7fuy— Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) February 28, 2022
Kim filed for divorce in February 2021 after seven years of marriage, stating in court records that she no longer wants to be married and wishes to stay legally single until things are finalized.
The couple has four children together: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.
Curious about Chaney Jones? Jones is a popular model, social media personality, and influencer. The 24-year-old is also the Chief Operating Officer of First State Behavioural Health, a company that provides "counseling given by certified behavioral experts".
Jones' biography on her company's website claims that she is now pursuing a master's degree in counseling at Wilmington University.