Kim Kardashian Reveals Surprising Way She Caused Kanye West Divorce

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are currently in the process of a public, and often messy, divorce. Amid the recent drama between the exes, Kardashian revealed a personal decision she made nearly two years ago may have inadvertently caused her split.

“For so long, I did what made other people happy and I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy," she told Vogue for their upcoming March issue. "And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.”

The 41-year-old reality star plans to continue choosing herself for the foreseeable future. “My 40s are about being Team Me. I’m going to eat well. I’m going to work out. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy," she shared. "I’m going to put my phone down. Unfollow if I don’t want to see something on Instagram. Khloé [Kardashian] came up with the best phrase for that yesterday. She said, ‘Post and ghost.’”

Despite the contentious nature of their ongoing split, Kardashian said she still tries to be West's biggest champion to their four kids. "You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best,’" she said. "Make sure you are your co-parent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re personally going through.”

Though West recently accused Kardashian of kidnapping their daughter, Chicago West, just a few days ago, on Wednesday (February 9) he took to Instagram to share photos of their family, writing: "GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER." Kardashian has not addressed his most recent post.