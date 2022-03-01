Kanye West's Weird Objection To Kim Kardashian Divorce Petition

Kim Kardashian will ask a judge to formally restore her single status this Wednesday. However, Kanye West's lawyers have raised a weird issue about their prenup.

According to TMZ Kanye's lawyers filed legal docs claiming prenups in California after 2002 are presumed invalid. It's odd because Kanye himself has never suggested their prenup (which kept almost all their property separate during their marriage) is anything other than valid.

As for prenups being presumed invalid, that's not exactly true. The law says a prenup is presumed invalid IF one of the parties who signed it challenges its validity. Kanye has not done that, so it's unclear why the lawyers are suggesting it.

Even if Kanye challenged the prenup, he'd have to show either it was not entered voluntarily or that it was "unconscionable." Kanye had a lawyer represent him when the prenup was signed, so it's difficult to argue that it wasn't voluntary. As for it being unconscionable, Kanye made a fortune during the marriage and all that money is his, further making this not make sense.

The argument Kanye's lawyers are making is that his social media posts blasting Pete Davidson and Kim are hearsay. Kanye himself has never denied posting. He's actually said the opposite - that his account was not hacked. It's also overall not relevant to the divorce.

TMZ's sources say Kanye has not been working with his lawyers, other than to make his position clear he doesn't want a divorce, but the lawyers haven't really produced any evidence that would carry weight in tomorrow's hearing. They were told it's highly unlikely he'll show up for the hearing.